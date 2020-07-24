1/
John Michael Shea
John Michael Shea

John Michael Shea passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side, in Seattle, Washington on Friday June 5, 2020 due to natural causes. He was 93 years old.

John was born in Butte, Montana on April 9, 1927 to Mary Agnes Shea and Timothy Patrick Shea. At the age of 17 he left Montana to join the Navy during World War II, then returned to Montana and met his future wife, Virginia G. Allen. They married on October 9, 1952 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He attended Oregon Technical College and received an associate degree in typewriter repair. He was a Elevator Service Technician in Seattle Washington for 42 years. As a member of Local 19 he served on the Executive Board and attended several national conventions. He also held the position as recording secretary. He participated in the Seattle Elks Lodge #92 as a member and rose to the rank of Exalted Ruler. He joined the American Association of Navy Hospital Corpsman (AAoNHC) and traveled to their reunions once a year. He also belonged to the North Seattle Rock Club. His latest hobby was making jewelry from dichroic glass and sold many pendants at Christmas bazaars.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by both of his siblings Mary Shea and Edward T. Shea; grandchildren Christopher Shea and Garrett Cramer; Survived by his wife, Virginia G. (Allen) Shea, his children Michael Shea wife Josephine, Kevin Shea wife Corla, Carolyn (Shea) Christoferson, Diane (Shea) Cramer husband Craig; six grandchildren Patrick Shea, Danielle Shea, Lisa Christoferson, Anna Shea, Justine (Cramer) Money husband Joshua, Cole Cramer, and two great-granddaughters Meredith Apgood-Shea and Emma Shea Money.

John will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery. Unfortunately, due to Covid 19 restrictions we are limited to 10 family members at his burial. Please feel free to share your memories of John at www.cadycremationservices.com or www.Legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Seattle Elks Lodge #92 Scholarship Fund, PO Box 33627 Seattle, WA 98133.

Published in The Seattle Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
