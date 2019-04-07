John Michael Walsh



John Walsh of Bremerton, WA, passed away on March 7, 2019, at the age of 71. John was born on August 6, 1947, to Budd Walsh and Jane Elise Stewart Walsh.



John was known for his quick wit and antics. John's passions included science, literature, fishing, boating, camping, street musicians, Husky football, Husky women's softball, and historical trivia.



John loved storytelling around a campfire. His favorite stories were those about water skiing with his siblings on Whidbey Island, or playing with gunpowder with his brothers as a youth. He also had a tremendous talent for telling stories to spin his daughters up. Among his greatest accomplishments included convincing his youngest that the big dipper will, from time to time, 'dip up' a kid, so a person would be wise to stay close to the ground if outside after dark - unless they are hoping to get 'dipped up'. As well as using a walk in the park as an opportunity to convince both daughters that they were lost in the woods, and would now have to live in the woods, and would need to eat dandelions to survive.



John was preceded in death by his parents Budd and Jane Walsh, brothers Gary Walsh and Rick Walsh, and golden retrievers Misty and Dixie. John is survived by daughters Jennifer Ford and Patricia Walsh, siblings Anne Walsh, Janet Munson, Nancy Beach, and James Walsh.



John Walsh will be missed as a father, brother, and friend. All agree that life will be a little less exciting without his presence. Rest in peace. If John were here today he might remind the survived "If bathroom graffiti is to be believed; all anarchist reunite beyond the horizon."