John (Jack) Moss
August 3, 1933 ~ July 15, 2020
Jack left us peacefully on the morning of July 15, 2020. In his final weeks he was cared for at home by MJ (Marion), his wife of 661/2 years, his son and two daughters. Jack had a love of life and lived his to the fullest. He enjoyed nothing more than a hearty laugh.
Jack was born in Seattle WA. He grew up in White Center and attended Holy Family parochial school. He loved sports & was a regular fixture at the White Center fieldhouse. His competitive nature and love of baseball & basketball earned him a scholarship to Seattle Preparatory High School.
In 1952 he met MJ. They married in November 1953 while Jack was on leave from the Army Signal Corps where he was stationed in Korea during the Korean War. In 1955 he began a Plumber apprenticeship with Plumber and Pipefitters UA Local 32, in Seattle. He was immensely proud of his Union and believed in giving back to it. He was a regular union meeting attendee, served as a delegate at many state and national conventions, and served as the president of Local 32 from 1977 to 1980. Jack spent the last 15 years of his career serving as the Apprenticeship Coordinator for Local 32. He always said he had the best job anyone could have. One of the many things he enjoyed in retirement was attending the "Old Timers" luncheons at the Hall and talking with his retired friends and former apprentices. He was honored to be among the few 60 plus year members of the local.
Jack became an avid golfer and longtime member of Foster Golf Links Men's Club. He and his friends had many a good time. He served 1 term as the men's club president. During retirement he joined Lakeland Village Men's Golf Club where he continued to enjoy the game, the company of good friends and as always lots of jokes and heartfelt laughter.
Together Jack & MJ had a son and 2 daughters. They raised their family in Sea-Tac, WA. Upon his retirement they built their retirement home on their summer camping property and together enjoyed over 26 years of golf, lakeside living, family gatherings & making wonderful friends in their community. His family and friends will miss him immensely.
He is survived by his wife MJ (Marion), son Jim (Jenee), his daughters Diana (Michael) & Denise (Pete), and brother Dan; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe & Betty and twin brother Ed.
To respect the health and safety of family and friends a celebration of Jacks life will be delayed until larger gatherings can be safely held. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made, in Jack's name, to Providence St. Peter South Sound Hospice.
Online donations can be made at https://giveprovidence.org/wa/stpeter
or checks to Providence St. Peters Foundation can be sent to Providence SoundHomeCare and Hospice 4200 6th Ave SE Suite 201 Lacey WA 98503.
