John N. Opheim

John passed away of cancer on April 9, 2019 in Palm Springs, CA at the age of 78. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, Seattle University (Cum Laude), Master's at Sonoma State Univ. He went through Calif. Police Academy, then certified in Management Security.

Survived by his wife Donna and two children from a former marriage, Lisa Maus and Jason Opheim; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Marilyn Moore and Jean McCrary and brother Thom Opheim.

A Celebration of Life will be held

July 3, 2019, 1:00-4:00 pm at

Pacific Tower, Panoramic Center

8th Floor, 1200 12th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98144
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019
