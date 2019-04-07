|
John (Jack) Nave
Lein M.D.
Jack Lein of Fall City, loving husband to Claire, treasured father of Patrick and Michael and beloved brother to Joan Burkland, passed away, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. Words of remembrance will begin at 2:00pm.
Family and Friends are invited to view photos, get directions and share memories at www.FLINTOFTS.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Dr. Lein to the Jack Lein Regional Medical Education Fund (aka WWAMI) at UW Medicine. Please send gifts to: UW Medicine Advancement, Box 358045, Seattle, WA 98195.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019