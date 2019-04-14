Resources More Obituaries for John Brummet Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Newton Brummet III

Obituary Condolences Flowers John Newton Brummet III



The world became a little more conventional with the death of John Newton Brummet III on March 28, 2019 at the age of 65. From his cancer diagnosis in the summer of 2018 until the day he died, Jack and his family welcomed a steady stream of visitors to their home. Jack was a poet, an artist, a chef extraordinaire, a family man, a devourer of literature, a Deadhead, a cynic, a believer in the weird, and arguably the funniest man to hail from Kent, Washington.



Jack was born in 1953-the eldest of three- to John and Betty Brummet, both World War II veterans. Kent was then a farming community of a few thousand souls. Highlights of Jack's youth included camping in the hills with the Boy Scouts, rock hunting with his dad, eating Betty's cookies and riding the Greyhound bus to Seattle. Jack's childhood took a difficult turn when his father died in 1964, leaving Betty to raise three children--Jack, Loa, and Guy--on her own.



Jack graduated from Kent-Meridian High School, where the school counselor recommended he become a refrigerator repairman. Jack, however, did not follow this counselor's advice. Instead, he became a community organizer, first as a drug counselor at the Sixth Chamber. At 17, he attempted to run for the Kent City Council, but he was rejected due to his age by then-state attorney general (and future U.S. Senator) Slade Gorton. Six months later, Jack ran for the Kent school board and lost. Jack remained keenly interested in politics throughout his life and later was a delegate for Jesse Jackson in his presidential run.



In 1974, Jack met Keelin Curran. The pair lived in New York City at its grittiest, at the beginning of punk rock, hip hop, and graffiti artists Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring. Jack's first job in the Big Apple was at a mob joint where the unlimited beer led him to quit mid-shift in lieu of shuttling endless brews without a tip.



Jack and Keelin left NYC in 1982 and soon moved to California where Keelin went to law school. Their kids, Claire, Colum and Del were all born in this era as Jack and Keelin transitioned from schooling to parenting and jobs. In their first two years back in the Pacific Northwest, Jack spent sweet time at home with Claire and Colum, while finishing his college degree at Western. Jack embraced fatherhood, taking the kids, especially Del, to the pool and Archie McPhee's every weekend.



In 1989, Jack entered the world of tech. Tech was sexy, tech was the future, but Jack, like many tech workers, worked for young companies feeling their way in a new industry as they grew. Yet Jack was a talented manager of people, and he became vice-president at Amaze Entertainment. It was during this period of his career that Jack overcame his dread of flying, traveling as far as China, Russia and India for his job.



Jack and his family were lucky to travel to places as varied as Cuba, Mexico and Turkey. They went on legendary vacations with the Hokits. One of Jack's favorite roles was as a worldly and wise uncle to a burgeoning number (18!) of nieces and nephews. From his pre-teen years, music played a major role in Jack's life and he attended a Dead show weeks before his diagnosis.



After Jack retired, he returned to volunteer counseling at Crisis Connections, and devoted much of his time to his art. He held a well-attended show of his art in May 2018, just two months before his diagnosis.



Jack was a great communicator and would spend every night posting his observations on



"politics, poetry, and the para-normal" on his blog, winning a devoted following in the U.S. and abroad.



His family (Keelin, Claire, Colum,



and Del) all mourn his too-early passing, as do his brother Guy and his sister Loa.



Donations can be made to Crisis Connections: https://www.crisisconnections.org/donate/ Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.