John (Jack) Nichols Wasson



Born in Arkansas City, Kansas on May 28, 1933 on his father's birthday. With his parents and older sister, Violet June, the family moved to Honolulu, HI in Jan 1937 where he grew up. Jack went to Lincoln Elementary, R. L. Stevenson Jr. High, and Roosevelt High School. He attended U. H. at Manoa for 2 years. While growing up, he enjoyed playing piano, guitar, and ukulele. He continued his education at Purdue University where he received a B.A. degree in Air Transport Engineering in 1957.



While Jack was growing up, the bombing of Pearl Harbor occurred, and he experienced the rules of martial law.



After graduation from Purdue he was hired by the Boeing Company and continued to work for them for 44.5 years. The last 28 years was as a Field Service Representative, traveling worldwide and working in foreign countries from 1 month to 5 years.



After retirement, he and Pauline continued to travel and visited all of the continents including Antarctica.



Survived by his wife of 62 years, Pauline, 3 children, Rose Swift (Gary), J. Kimo Wasson (Diana), E. Ilima Brainard (Tom); 4 grandchildren, Jamie, Harley, Nicholas, and Kimberly. Also survived by his sister, Violet June Gregg and niece Delanna Hur (Alan) and other relatives.



Private Memorial with family. Inurnment in Hawaii at a later date. No flowers. Donations to the Kidney Foundation, , or .



Please visit the online memorial page at www.Havenrest.com Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary