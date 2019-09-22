|
John O. Tennesen
August 29, 1924-September 12, 2019
As written by himself....
Preceded in death by his father Ole M. Tennesen, mother Lina J Tennesen and sister Evelyn K. Mitchell. John is on his last and final trip. Born in Norway, just like his parents, he came to this country as a baby. Growing up in Seattle, he graduated from Lincoln High School in 1942. He was drafted into the Army in 1943 and served with the 25th Division of Hawaii, in the South Pacific. He returned from the war to work as a machinist but decided to be a Seattle Fireman, instead. John built a dozen homes, including his own. With his wife June, they raised four children through college. His children made him proud. Two of his boys David and Reidar, becoming pilots; Gary a salesman and Elisabet a teacher.
After his divorce John retired from the Seattle Fire Department. He was very fortunate to then meet a beautiful girl, a widow named Marie. Together for over 40 years they had a wonderful, beautiful life. They traveled the world together, including annual trips to Hawaii, where they eventually married on the beach. When they were home in Seattle they traveled everywhere they could in their yacht the Vakre Mari.
John liked all sports but most of all skiing was his favorite, you can see him skiing in the background of the movie "Sun Valley Serenade". He loved to climb mountains, some 33 peaks in Washington, including the summit of Mount Rainier, five times. In his retirement, John took a job with Loomis Armored car for 18 years, as an air courier, more traveling. His time with Marie was best by far. They had it all.
He is survived by his wife Marie, his four children and their families, and Marie's three children and their families.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM,
Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Seattle, Evergreen Washelli, with a reception following,
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name can be made to the Seattle Fire Department, Medic One.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019