John Olaf Brainard



John Brainard's adventure began March 22, 1937 in Glenwood, MN and continued on to Seattle Washington where he lived in the water until he landlocked as an early settler of Fremont - keeping it weird for the better part of his life. It was on the water he met his wife, LauraLee Roberts of Eugene Oregon, with whom he would share the journey in a 38-year love affair until her passing in 2009. He was a builder and pilot of Cessna; a serviceman of the United States Air force, a sailor of the seas (and lakes), a civil engineer, an Alaskan salmon fisherman, logger and ranch hand, a car aficionado, and a 17-year shipwright, building a 40-foot Gaff Rigg by hand for the price of a cup of coffee and a scone a day.



He was a Renaissance man whom even Macgyver would envy. He was a weaver of stories and tall tails, an almost-outlaw, and a beloved friend and family member. Though they had no children, he and his wife loved hundreds of children through her special education teaching where he played the role of assistant magician to his effervescent LauraLee.



John Brainard set his final sail to Valhalla on March 20, 2019. He is survived and eternally loved by his sisters Mary Store and Susan Brainard, his nieces Sara Brainard and Naomi Lett, his cousins Ramona, John, Zibby, and Peggy; beloved family friend Donyale Braizier-Dixon. He is also survived by his lifelong partners-in-crime who can be found in every corner of the Northwest and the high seas - you know who you are. We will speak his name and share his stories so that his legacy never ceases.



Celebrations and Storytelling are



to be held at the Leif Erickson Lodge on Saturday, June 29th from 12pm-3pm. ~ Sign John's



Published in The Seattle Times from June 24 to June 25, 2019