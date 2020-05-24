Home

John Patrick Short


1935 - 2020
John Patrick Short Obituary
John Patrick Short

John Patrick Short was born in Evansville, IN on May 31, 1935, to the late James M. Short and the late Irma Gottman Short and died on April 8, 2020, in Olympia. After earning a B.S. from St. Louis University in 1957 and following service in the U.S. Army, John received a DDS degree from St. Louis U. in 1964. After completing his post-graduate training in oral surgery, John spent his professional career in the U.S. Public Health Service as an Oral Surgeon serving in hospitals in Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., New York City and eventually moved to Seattle in 1977, where he retired as a Captain after serving for more than thirty years.

John married Maureen Mooney on August 24, 1963 and they had three children. For those who knew John, his love of tennis was obvious. He had double hip replacement surgery just so he could continue playing into his late seventies. But the only thing that surpassed his love of tennis was his love for his wife Maureen, whom he spent years caring for after her diagnosis of dementia.

John moved to Olympia in 2014 to be near his children and grandchildren, where he is survived by his beloved wife Maureen, son John Short, Jr., wife Julia and children Ellen and Aidan; youngest daughter Trish Belz, husband Aaron, and children Sophie and Anton; and daughter Kathy Short and husband David Lickey, of Portland, OR and their children Isabel, Emma and Luke.

Other survivors include his sister Joyce of Evansville and brothers James and Charles, both of St. Louis, MO. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his siblings Joan, Lawrence and Bill.

Please sign John's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020
