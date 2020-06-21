John Paul "Jack" Mitchell
Born 5/6/1930 in Ellensburg, WA to Emmett and Marvel Mitchell, Jack grew up in Ellensburg, Yakima, and Tacoma. He proudly earned Eagle Scout and was very active in sports and student government at Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma. After high school Jack entered St. Edward's Seminary and was ordained a priest in May 1956. Jack enjoyed many parish assignments in the Seattle area and became very active in the ecumenical movement, the civil rights movement, promotion of Operation Nightwatch, promoting Seattle Food Banks, and the Pastoral Institute for counseling training for the clergy. In December of 1971 he was appointed by the Mayor to be participation coordinator of the Model City program.
Feeling the poor and the oppressed really needed legal representation, he attended Loyola University Law School in L.A. with an eye to relieving the racism and hunger he saw in Seattle. But his dream was not to be and Jack returned to the Seattle area.
In 1978 Jack began his career in condominium sales opening his own company, John Paul Mitchell Associates in 1980. The company still services special clients and is involved in Property Management.
Over his lifetime Jack has enjoyed skiing, boating, golf, and dancing. Member of the Washington Athletic Club for many years, Maryhill Museum, Seattle Art Museum, Arcadian Dance Club, Irish Heritage Club, Shoreline Elks, and Christ Our Hope Catholic Church. An avid UW Football fan, Jack treasured many years arriving by boat.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Gockel. He is survived by his wife, Irene and his brothers, Richard (Roberta) Mitchell and Jim (Chris) Mitchell and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Tacoma. A memorial celebration will be held at a future date as the coronavirus allows.
Donations in Jack's memory may be made to Christ Our Hope Catholic Church in downtown Seattle where all are welcome at 1902 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.