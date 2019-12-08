|
John Paul Qualls
John Paul Qualls was born 22 April 1932 in Cairo, Illinois to Paul Wissman Qualls and Carlotta "Jane" (Peterson) Qualls. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on 23 November 2019 at Evergreen Hospice Care Center in Kirkland, Washington. John was 87.
With his high energy level, advanced education and entrepreneurial skills John created a life that ranged from teacher in Highline and Renton school districts; to starting a home construction business; to earning his pilot's license and becoming a Civil Air Patrol leader in the Washington Wing; to joining a travel agency and, then founding a wholesale tour company specializing in Pacific Rim countries; to teaching City University MBA classes, some of which were in Dresden, Germany to help East Germans transition after The Berlin Wall came down. John had a beautiful singing voice and played several instruments for fun, particularly in retirement.
Active in the Masons, John was Master of Lodge #35 in Renton, WA in 1975. He was High Priest of Royal Arch in 1976 and, went through York Rite and Scottish Rite joining the Nile Temple of the Shriners in 1968 (a Life Member) and serving as Captain of the Nile Mounted Patrol in 1977.
John joined the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) in 1999 and, as a member of the Cascade Centennial Chapter, and a Life Member, served as Washington State President of SAR in 2006 and 2007.
John is survived by his brother, John "Philip " Qualls (Pat) of Cypress, California; his wife, Marjorie Carol (Gould) Qualls of Bellevue, Washington; and, by his four children: Denise Jeanette Andrus (Eugene Phillips) of Burlington, WA; Michele Eileen Petitti (Robert) of La Conner, WA; John Michael Hillyer Qualls (Kim) of Deer Park, WA; and, Lisa Cathleen Horen (John) of Bow, WA. John was predeceased by his parents, and by his first wife, Mary Ormand (Hillyer) Moran Qualls (1932 to 1965).
Interment will be directed by Flintoft's Funeral Home of Issaquah at the Carnation Cemetery on Sunday,
December 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.,
followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. at the Tolt Congregational United Church of Christ, 4851 Tolt Avenue (P.O. Box 447), Carnation, WA 98014.
A reception at the Church will follow. Friends are invited to share memories, view the full obit with photos and sign the family's on-line guestbook at: www.FLINTOFTS.com.
Donations in memory of John will be welcomed by the Church; by the Sno-Valley Senior Center, P.O. Box 96, Carnation, WA 98014; by the SAR State Fund to host the 2021 National Congress (write check to "WASSAR 2021 Congress") and mail to: Lucas & Lucas, P.S. at P.O. Box 1931, Bellevue, WA 98009; or, by a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019