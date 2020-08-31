John Preston Roden
John Roden died at his residence at The Cascades Retirement Community in Greenville, SC on August 26, 2020, at 99 years old. Veteran, investor, and critical thinker, he had an indomitable and inquisitive spirit, and an appreciation for mankind's higher works.
Born November 8, 1920, in Jackson Co., TX he was the son of Martin Luther Roden and Lema C. Gwin. He attended Lee College, University of Chicago, and ultimately obtained a business degree from the University of Texas, Austin. John was a pilot in the USMC, serving 22 years and retiring as a major. He was a test pilot at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, where he met his wife Jean and trained with many of the early astronauts. In the Korean War he survived being shot down near enemy territory; he received the Purple Heart. In 1955-56, he participated in Operation Deep Freeze, spending one year in Antarctica. He and Jean were later stationed in El Toro Marine Base in California. After retiring from the Marine Corp, he moved the family to Texas, and finally to Washington State. In 1975, he toured Russia, Japan and Europe with his wife via her college sabbatical.
John began investing in the stock market at age 14; with his lifelong interest in real estate development, he later trained his acquisition skills to buying western real estate properties at auction, continuing to age 90. At 98 he along with his wife moved to Greenville, SC to be closer to family.
John (always called Preston by his Texas kin) was an avid reader, critical thinker, and conversationalist around the kitchen table. He relished reading newspapers, especially The New York Times. Beside him were always a yellow legal pad, calculator and a stack of pens; all papers became filled with calculations and underlined words by day's end; he was detailed, disciplined and analytical to a fault. Eschewing commercialism, he preferred life's simple pleasures - picnic lunches, working in the yard, sightseeing and long conversations on matters of politics, history, and business. John enjoyed great music (especially opera and Beethoven), English poetry, (where he could recite entire poems by memory), as well as hikes with his wife in the great outdoors of Washington State. On one hike along the Pacific coast, John was instrumental in saving the life of his and Jean's friend, western author Ivan Doig - who had been dragged out into the ocean by a sudden rip current. The event was captured in the preface of Doig's This House of Sky.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Jean Dederer, daughters Cindy and Lisa, sons-in-law David Goodloe and Jerry Clemens, granddaughters Abigail and Natalie, and step-grandson Trevor.
A private farewell will be held at Cascades-Verdae on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., with final interment at Arlington National Cemetery. In honor of John's belief in social justice and the dignity of man contributions can be made to the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee (https://www.uusc.org
).