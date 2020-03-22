|
|
John Pringle
Born in St. Paul, MN on September 5, 1923 to Ralph Pringle and Ann Jensen Pringle. John passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020 at age 961/2.
He graduated from Lincoln HS in Mahtomedi, MN in 1941, and
joined the Army Air Force in 1942 where he was a radio operator. After the war, he worked for Northwest Airlines in Alaska and Montana, then as a radio officer in the military sea service during the Korean War. He married Ellen Ann McDevitt in 1953 while attending Seattle University.
He worked at the Seattle Post Office until his retirement in 1979. He and Ellen then sold their Wallingford home and moved onto the sailboat Hornpiper. They sailed the world for 5 years and lived aboard for 22.
John was an amateur radio operator (W7RIY) and volunteered for emergency communication service. He was active in the Seattle Sailing Association, and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Port Orchard and Ballard.
John is survived by his six children, John (Jay), Mary, Ann (Vong), Cathy (Summer), Maggie (Corrigan), and Sara (Leekley); 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Heartfelt thanks to the kind, caring staff at A Happy Family adult family home.
Remembrances may be made to the St. Alphonsus Conference of
St. Vincent de Paul.
Due to Covid19 restrictions, there will be no services at this time.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020