John Simmons wrote the following to be published as a memorial of his life:



"Attorney, Pilot, born July 19, 1934, passed away June 19, 2019. Son of J. Lael Simmons and Bertha Hall Rodgers Simmons; Husband of Patricia E. Simmons; graduated from Queen Anne High School 1952; All-City baseball, semi-pro baseball with Rainier Hi-Stars and Cheney Studs; attended University of Idaho, graduated B.A. 1956 University of Washington, member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity; commissioned an officer in the USAF, entered Pilot Training in 1956 in Georgia & Oklahoma, graduated #1 in Flight School class, appointed Army and Air Force Honor Guard Commander for President Dwight D. Eisenhower, appointed Base Provost Marshall, appointed Air Police Squadron Commander, Elmendorf Air Force Base, Anchorage, Alaska; Ready Reservist as Colonel; graduated from Gonzaga Law School in 1964; Washington State Assistant Attorney General, Staff Judge Advocate General for Air Force; Superior Court Judge Pro Tem; private practice of law 50 plus years-in association with his Father, Attorney J. Lael Simmons, and his Brother, Judge William H. Simmons, a member of this Simmons family has been actively engaged in the Washington State Bar Association for the past 92 years (1927 - 2019). Blessed in this life to have been raised by my wonderful Mother, Bertha; to have married the love of my life, Patricia, and enjoyed a strong, supportive marriage; to have had a close, caring relationship with my Brother, Bill; to have had the pleasure of having a significant role in the life of my Grandson, Michael; to have had the camaraderie and relationship with many friends through the years- including enduring friendships with classmates from elementary through high school, college, law school and USAF flight school, as well as colleagues and clients from the practice of law; and last but not least, to have been blessed with a strong faith in a loving God and Christian beliefs and values to guide me through life".



John was a charismatic, accomplished, personable man who left the legacy of a big footprint for his children and grandchildren to follow-he credited the successes he attained in life to hard work, not giving up when the going gets tough, and perseverance to reach your goals.



John's presence will be dearly missed by surviving family members he loved and held especially close to his heart, namely- Wife, Patricia Simmons; Son, John Robert Simmons; Grandson, Michael Paulsene; Nephew, Michael Hepworth; Niece, Sarah Sue Seals; and his special 'Pretty Girl' aka Great Granddaughter Espyn Simmons-- as well as many family members, extended family members, and close friends he loved and enjoyed relationships with during his life. It is comforting to know that John is now reunited with family members that he held especially close and dear that predeceased him, namely- Mother, Bertha Simmons; Brother, William (Bill) Simmons; Grandson, Matthew (Matty) Paulsene; and Sister, Delene Hepworth. At John's request, there will not be any formal memorial services.



