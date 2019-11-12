|
John 'Jack' R. Tierney
November 5, 1934 - November 8, 2019
Our compassionate, gentle and much-loved Dad and Gampa passed away November 8, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by family. He was born in Spokane, Washington on November 5, 1934 and served in the U.S. Navy for two years before marrying Betty Kubis on August 21, 1965. They moved to Seattle and purchased their lifelong home in Ballard, where they began and raised their family.
As a devout member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for over 54 years, he found great comfort and happiness in his faith. In addition to spending time with his adoring family, he most enjoyed gardening, maps, collecting license plates and going for walks.
He is survived by his three loving and very devoted daughters, Mari Ratliff (Dean), Barbara Tierney and Carol Marciniec (Christopher) and by his most treasured grandchildren Elizabeth, Amalie and Andrew Ratliff. Also survived by his brother Jim (Jerri) of Virginia and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty and his parents Bernard and Amalie (Molly) Tierney. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Alphonsus parish in Seattle, WA.
Visitation at St. Alphonsus
church, Wednesday, November
13, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held at St. Alphonsus at 10:00am Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019