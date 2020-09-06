1/1
John Raymond Halling
John Raymond Halling

John Raymond Halling, 71, passed away at his residence in Camas, Washington, Tuesday, September 1,

2020, after a short battle with a rare neurological disease.

John was born November 16, 1948 in Portland Oregon. His Mother, Dorothy Upham and Father, Ellis Halling, and brother, Gary Halling, preceded him in death. John graduated from Wilson High School in Portland, Oregon and attended Portland State University. John married Caroline Finney in 1993 and relocated to Bellevue, WA, for his position with GE Capital Corporation. He later held positions with Huling Brothers, Good Chevrolet, Husky/Idealease and RWC / Idealease in the Seattle area. Most recently, after relocating to the Camas area, he worked at Summit Body & Equipment in Portland Oregon.

John had a passion for snow skiing, boating, traveling and home projects with his wife Caroline. John is survived by his spouse Caroline, her family, his two kitties, Milo & Cody, countless friends, many associates from his years in Sales both locally and nationally as well as his daughter and his step Father, Roger Upham. Due to social distancing restrictions, a memorial gathering will be planned for a future date.

His wife Caroline extends her gratitude and appreciation for all the support from our many friends, family and business associates. She extends special gratitude to Ted Croce and Katie Smith. He will be greatly missed by all.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
