John Richard Herzog

John Herzog of Seattle passed on October 21, 2019 at the age of 69 years. He leaves behind his wife, Sharon of 29 years, siblings, Bobby (Julie), Ron (Sheila) and Christine as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Ingraham High School in 1968 John went on to earn educational degrees from the University of Washington and Willamette University Law School.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
