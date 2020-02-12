|
|
John Robinson Bell
Born Monroe, GA, 3 November 1932
Died 1 February 2020, Decatur, GA
John attended Oxford College and graduated from Emory University before joining the Navy. He later attended seminary at the University of the South before embarking into years of ministry serving Episcopal dioceses in Georgia (Newnan), Florida (Jacksonville), Washington (Seattle, Snohomish), and California (Palm Springs).
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Clara Bell of Monroe, GA, and is survived by brothers Knox and George, daughters Elizabeth (Bates) and Suzanne (Michael), and grandchildren William (Minnie), Clara, and John.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020