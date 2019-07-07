John Rod Backman



We lost our dearest Rod Backman, on the summer solstice, 2019. He was a hugely generous and positive force in the world and in our lives. Rod made a beautiful life that was full to the brim with friends, family, music, food, gardening, mountains, canyons, travel, social justice, scrabble and sleeping-in. We, his friends and family, have lived, loved, and laughed more deeply because of him. He will be profoundly missed. His presence in our lives is acutely felt and cherished.



Born in 1949, in Salt Lake City, Utah, Rod was the youngest of five children. In the 6th grade, Rod started his life-long music career playing the upright bass. He played bluegrass, rock-a-billy, gypsy jazz, and classical music. Rod lived in San Francisco, northern California, and Guadalajara, where he played in the symphony. Seattle was his home for nearly forty years. Rod had a long career at the King County Library, where he was a proud and active member of the AFSCME Local Union 1857.



He is survived by his wife, Carole Korelin; his daughter, Kim Bennett, and grand children, Braden and Johnelle; his sisters, Carol Munro and Jill Jones; by a whole gaggle of nieces and nephews, official and honorary; his best friend, Scott Spadafora, and by a vast community of friends, musical and not so musical, who are singing and dancing Rod's praises.



He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Grace Backman, his siblings Joan Kirkham and Mac Backman, and his nieces, Robyn Leary Mancini, and Jan Duncan. Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019