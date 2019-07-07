John S. Fujii



John S. Fujii passed away at home in Vancouver, WA on June 21, 2019, after a spirited fight with cancer. Born November 20, 1935, in Seattle to Mary and George Fujii, he returned from Japanese internment at Tule Lake (CA) and Crystal City (TX) in 1946. John finished degrees at the University of Washington and a PhD from SUNY at Syracuse University. After US Army Reserves service, John completed a 28-year career with Crown Zellerbach Corp. in pulp and paper production.



John married Doris Kubota of Seattle, settled in Vancouver, and raised three sons there. After retirement, he focused on entrepreneurial ventures including engineered sustainable building materials. John was honest, fair, optimistic, and loyal to many. He was quick with friendly stories to almost anyone he met. His industrious mind never stopped and imagination never failed him. John loved the family he raised with Doris, his wife of nearly 60 years. He is also survived by three sons David (Lisa) Fujii, John (Roberta Brandao) Fujii, Paul Fujii; eight grandchildren Briana (Joy), Kelia, Ryan, Rafael, Leonardo, Albert, Arthur, Alexei; two sisters Arline Fujii McCord, Rayko (Shotaro) Fujii Suzuki; two sisters-in-law Irene Plosky, Kikue Kubota; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A family service will be held this fall. The family suggests remembrances to DoctorsWithoutBorders.org Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019