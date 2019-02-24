Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. Wagner


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John S. Wagner Obituary
John S. Wagner

John S. Wagner, age 83, of Sedro-Woolley, passed away February 20, 2019 at home. He was born January 3, 1936 in Maryville, Missouri to Charles and Marie (Kissinger) Wagner.

John proudly served in the U.S. Army, retiring from the Army National Guard as a Major. He worked 38 years as a manager for Boeing, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Boeing Management Association and the Bremerton Elks Club. John's passions were hunting, fishing and being outdoors with many dear friends.

John is survived by his wife, Diane; sons, Eric (Nina) Wagner, of Kingston, WA and Leif (Katie) Wagner, of Bremerton, WA; step-daughter, Shannon Pearson, of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Ashley, Austin, Cole and Hunter Wagner; sisters, Margie Fagen and Betty Clark; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Wagner.

Share your memories of John and

sign the online guest register

at www.lemleychapel.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now