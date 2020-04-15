|
|
John Sainsbury Morton
John Sainsbury Morton passed on April 7, 2020 at home with his family on Mercer Island. He was born on August 7,1947 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
He lived a loving life of more than 72 years filled with a successful career, athletics, a large & close family and community of friends.
He and his wife Harriett were married a few months shy of 50 years. In addition to Harriett Morton, he is survived by his brother Tom Morton of Glenwood Springs, CO and his sister Melissa McKillip of Hopewell, NJ. His sister Susan Wymer preceded him in passing.
He leaves behind his children David Morton, Trent Morton, Erin Spiess, Frida Mbepo and Audrey Hoyt, along with each of their spouses and ten grandchildren. His youngest grandchild, Theodore John Hoyt, was three weeks old at the time of his passing.
John was born to George and Margaret Morton and grew up in Kansas City, Missouri where he attended Southwest High School. Many of his lasting friendships were formed in elementary school and high school. After high school he enrolled at Colorado College, graduating in 1969. Not long after he and Harriett Hawley, also a Southwest High School graduate, began dating and were married in 1970.
In 1976 John was recruited by Kidder Peabody to run the Western Regional Municipal Bond department in Seattle. He settled on Mercer Island with his family where he spent the rest of his life. His loyalty and dedication to both clients and colleagues was unassailable, and he stayed with Kidder Peabody as a Managing Director through its eventual sale in 1994. He subsequently founded Morton Clarke Fu and Metcalf, a municipal bond dealer and investment advisor, where he continued to serve his clients for the next 17 years. In 2012 Morton Clarke joined DA Davidson where John ultimately retired in March 2013 .
John found joy on the tennis court, often with his wife as a talented mixed doubles team. He formed many lasting friendships on the courts and off at the Mercer Island Country Club and Mercer Island Beach Club. In addition to his own athletic pursuits, he will be remembered as a consummate coach of his children's various sports teams. After moving to the Pacific Northwest, John embraced the vast outdoors. He enjoyed hiking and camping with his family. He found a love for skiing after only brief introductions growing up in the Midwest. The beauty of the Wasatch mountains in Utah, and in particular the Aspen Groves, drew John in and he spent much of his vacation time in Park City. He sowed an enduring love in his children for the natural world and outdoor recreation.
He and his business were instrumental in the formation of Invest in Youth, an educational non-profit founded by Harriett. John was an elementary school tutor for 12 years in Seattle Public Schools through Invest in Youth. He found great satisfaction in supporting his students and valued the lasting relationships with them.
John was blessed with dear lifelong friends. He was a man of few words, yet those close to him knew how he cherished his relationships. They likely even forgave him for his well known Irish goodbyes. He had a witty sense of humor that continued to shine through to the end and accompanied his courageous presence. He was an athlete and competitor at heart, in many arenas of life. While his "wins" were tinged with a glint of pride, he was essentially a man of deep humility. He was a dedicated partner to his wife Harriett and parent to his children and grandchildren. John will be remembered as a true natural gentleman.
He is deeply missed by his family and friends.
Remembrances can be made to Invest in Youth
www.investinyouth.org
The family will hold a public memorial later in summer.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020