John (Jack) Sinon



John (Jack) Sinon died Monday May 20, 2019 of complications from a stroke suffered last November.



Born May 1, 1956 in Seattle, Jack was the proud father of three sons, Michael James, Timothy John, and Alexander Evan and grandfather to Jonah, John, Leo, and Amelia all of Des Moines. He is survived by a brother, James Sinon of Bellevue, and sisters, Catherine Dickson-Schaffer of Los Angeles, and Connie Sinon of Puyallup.



A longtime resident of Des Moines and Normandy Park, Jack graduated from Mt. Rainier High School in 1974. He then joined the Army, serving in Germany for several years in the 8th Armored Division. Upon returning he earned a B.S degree in Engineering and a Master's degree in Physics from the University of Washington.



During his long career at The Boeing Company, Jack became a senior airplane certification engineer and an electrical strike expert. He retired in 2015 as the Boeing Liaison to the FAA.



Inurnment will be Friday May 24



at 2:15 at Washington Memorial



Cemetery in Sea-Tac, Washington



near his parents John A. Sinon, Sr.



and Eileen M. Sinon. Published in The Seattle Times from May 23 to May 24, 2019