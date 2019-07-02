John Thomas Howgate



John Thomas Howgate, born November 12, 1933, passed away peacefully June 29, 2019 with his family at his side at the age of 85. He grew up on Vashon Island and graduated from West Seattle High School. John joined the Navy following high school. John continued his education after the military and graduated from Western Washington University with a history degree and his teaching certificate and was a Fulbright Scholar. He acquired his first teaching job in Poulsbo, Washington where he taught for 25 years, mostly as a history teacher at North Kitsap High School. He also enjoyed his time there as an after-school driver's education instructor. Following John's retirement, he resided in Seattle with his wife of 31 years, Jesslyn Howgate, and enjoyed his hobbies that included reading, the theater, Jazz concerts, and especially biking. Following his retirement, it was not uncommon for him to bike 2500 miles per year whether it be on his stationary bike, on Lake Washington Blvd in the rain, or in foreign countries. He was able to bike through France and Amsterdam on two separate trips clear into his late 70's.



He is survived by his sister Jane Baldwin (husband Jerry Baldwin and two nephews Roger and Geoffrey), his son John 54 (wife Lisa), daughter Elizabeth 50 (spouse Lisa), and his two grandsons, Nathan 25 and Kyle 21 that he adored. John's wife Jesslyn, her children, Janine Sparrowgrove (husband Dave Sparrowgrove) and Sean Hilt (wife Chrissy Hilt), and their children have also played a big role in John's life for the past 31 years.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the fabulous facility and staff at Franciscan Hospice House in University Place, Washington. Published in The Seattle Times from July 2 to July 7, 2019