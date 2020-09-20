John Thomas Walsh
Born on May 28, 1955, died on September 15, 2020 in Seattle, WA after a short battle with adenocarcinoma. John was born
to John E. and Donna M. Walsh in Spokane, WA and later moved to Seattle where he grew up with 8 siblings. He graduated from Ingraham High School and received an AA in Diesel Mechanics from South Seattle Community College. Growing up in the Broadview neighborhood John was the first-person people came to when their cars, motorcycles and bikes needed repair!
John retired in 2014 from the Seattle Waterfront (ILWU). He was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 40+ years. John loved the open road and traveling light. Affectionately known as Jocko, he will be remembered as a kind a gentle soul by all his siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. He was exceptionally generous, and would literally give the shirt off his back, or the wheels from under his feet, to anyone who needed it.
John was preceded in death by his father John E. and is survived by his mother Donna M., and siblings: Donna A., twin brother Emmet (Janet), Karen, Patrick (Lisa), Theresa, Joan, Danny (Oxana), Edward (Nancy) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held.
