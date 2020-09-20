1/1
John Thomas Walsh
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Thomas Walsh

Born on May 28, 1955, died on September 15, 2020 in Seattle, WA after a short battle with adenocarcinoma. John was born

to John E. and Donna M. Walsh in Spokane, WA and later moved to Seattle where he grew up with 8 siblings. He graduated from Ingraham High School and received an AA in Diesel Mechanics from South Seattle Community College. Growing up in the Broadview neighborhood John was the first-person people came to when their cars, motorcycles and bikes needed repair!

John retired in 2014 from the Seattle Waterfront (ILWU). He was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 40+ years. John loved the open road and traveling light. Affectionately known as Jocko, he will be remembered as a kind a gentle soul by all his siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. He was exceptionally generous, and would literally give the shirt off his back, or the wheels from under his feet, to anyone who needed it.

John was preceded in death by his father John E. and is survived by his mother Donna M., and siblings: Donna A., twin brother Emmet (Janet), Karen, Patrick (Lisa), Theresa, Joan, Danny (Oxana), Edward (Nancy) and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HOFFNER FISHER & HARVEY FH
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved