John Truax Logan
John Truax Logan, 77, passed away on June 26, 2019, at his home in Kirkland, Washington. John was born December 26, 1941 in Seattle to Jack Truax Logan and Harriet (Hoffstater) Logan. He grew up in Seattle and graduated from Shoreline High School in 1960. He attended Western Washington University and majored in business economics. After school, John worked for Coldwell Banker as a commercial real estate broker. At one point, John managed the Smith Tower in downtown Seattle and regaled in stories of this position for many years. John's happy-go-lucky personality and charisma engendered many friendships that he maintained and nurtured his whole life.
John married Sara Moffitt in 1968 and they had two daughters, Cheryl (Overbey) and Ilon. Later in life he met his companion and girlfriend, Jane Gillis. John and Jane enjoyed many years of laughter and adventure with good humor. John was a talented carpenter who had an artistic mind. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed many winters fishing for steelhead on the Olympic Peninsula, and also the excitement of marlin fishing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He was a hydroplane enthusiast from an early age. In addition to building, painting and racing scale model hydroplanes for 30 years, he never missed a Tri-Cities race to watch the big boats. John is survived by Jane, his two daughters, his brother Jerry Logan and sister Roxanne Logan as well as his grandchildren -
Mateo, Mae, Sara and Leni. Private services were held with family and friends. Donations can be made in John's name to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019