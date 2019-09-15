|
John Victor Janders
John Victor Janders died peacefully surrounded by family on September 5, 2019 at the age of 85. John was born in Renton, WA, on June 20, 1934 as the youngest of four children to Nikola (Nick) and Mary Janders.
John graduated from Renton High School in 1952 where he played football, basketball, and baseball.
John joined the Marine Corp in 1953 and proudly served his country. He was a military musician who loved playing the bugle for the Marines. He continued to play in his civilian life bugling his children home for dinner and playing Taps as the sun set. John was awarded the National Defense Service Medal along with the M1 Expert Rifleman badge. John's name plate can be found on the tribute wall at the Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Renton.
John married Faye Regan of Kent, WA in June of 1955, together they had 5 children. John's lifelong love of sports was evident as he was an active football and baseball coach to his children. His children also followed his love for all sports.
John enjoyed a 40-year career at The Boeing Company before retiring in July of 1995. He settled into a comfortable retirement in Kent WA, filled with friends, family and plenty of golf. He was notably awarded with winning the Go-Go Golf League Championship twice, a significant athletic achievement.
John is lovingly survived by his five children Jeff Janders of Gig Harbor, WA, John (Tami) Janders of Fort Worth, TX, Kyle (Pam) Janders of Renton, WA, Kathy (Linda) Janders of Las Vegas, NV, and Janice Janders of Renton, WA, 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, ex-wife and friend Faye Janders, and longtime friend Pat Meyer, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Katherine, George, and Marion along with his parents Nikola and Mary Janders immigrants from Croatia.
John was loved by many friends and relatives.
A full military funeral service was held at 11:30 a.m., September 10, 2019 at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA.
A celebration of life is set
for Friday, October 18th at the Renton Community Center from 1:00-4:00 p.m.
In lieu of Flowers please make a donation to a Veterans .
