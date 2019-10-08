Home

St Andrews Episcopal Church
111 NE 80th St
Seattle, WA 98115
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
Seattle, MA
John Vincent Dauphinee Obituary
John Vincent Dauphinee

John passed away peacefully in Seattle, Washington on September 12, 2019.

His full obituary can be viewed at https://www.elementalnw.com/obituaries/john-vincent-dauphinee/65/.

A memorial service will be held

at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church

in Seattle on Saturday,

October 12th, 2019 at 11:00 am.

Remembrances in John's name may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, Massachusetts 02215 or at joslin.org.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
