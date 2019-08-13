Home

John W. Dusenberry

John W. Dusenberry

Dr. John Wesley Dusenberry, optometrist, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 14, 2019. John was born June 23, 1928, in Weiser, Idaho. He is survived by his loving daughter Pam Dusenberry, many beloved nieces and nephews, and many friends-most notably Sid, his adventure-mate. John loved people and all things of the air. He traveled to China and Japan, representing the US as a kite-flyer. He was a funny, generous, easy-going, gregarious man who loved with all his heart.

He is missed. Come celebrate John's life on Sunday,

August 18, 2019, 4:00-6:00 PM,

Gasworks Park, Picnic Shelter #1.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 18, 2019
