John "Jack" Warren Egelkrout



Passed away June 10, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Born to Lucille Entrikin Henderson and George Egelkrout April 3, 1935 in Kent, Washington where he attended school, graduating from Edison Tech as an apprentice electrician to become a highly sought after Electrical Foreman on many large jobs in Washington and Oregon during his life and many adventures along the way. Jack and his wife Gail owned "Republic True Value" in Republic, Washington for several years where he made many good friends. Jack loved flying, hunting, fishing and woodworking. He enjoyed a story told well, a problem to solve, a job well done, a close friend, great food, a good drink, a night of dancing but most of all the love of his family. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife Gail Dolas Egelkrout. Survived by his step father Lowell Henderson; sister, Janis Egelkrout Jacobson; daughter Kristie Egelkrout Weiss; grandsons, Justin and Cody Corfe; 7 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandsons, nieces, nephew and cousins.



There will be a Celebration of Life picnic at Justin's home, 3317 Butler Creek Road, Sedro Woolley, Washington 98284 on August 24, 2019. For additional information call Marie at 370-708-4981. RSVP to [email protected] Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019