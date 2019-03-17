Resources More Obituaries for John Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Wayne Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers John Wayne Jones



March 29, 1941 ~ March 11, 2019



John passed away at his home where he had a sudden heart attack. He was born in Albany, California to Gwendolyn and John Montigue "Jack" Jones. He obtained his schooling in Albany and graduated from Albany High School. In high school he lettered in track and football and was inducted into the hall of fame for football. He was involved in Boy Scouts and reached the goal of becoming an Eagle Scout.



During his high school summers, he worked on a pig ranch and loved to tell tales of his adventures on the ranch. He maintained a love and respect for pigs and had quite a unique collection.



After high school, John attended Contra Costa College and earned his Associate Art Degree. He was then drafted into the Army where he served in Germany for two years. Upon his return to the states, he earned a degree in aeronautical engineering from Cal Poly. He was on the Dean's List and the President's List for his accomplishments.



In 1962, he visited the Seattle World's Fair and fell in love with the northwest. He put his college skills to work for several years at Boeing. During the 70's, he decided to try something different. He attended and graduated from Sales Training Inc and was certified with Dale Carnegie. He spent his next 43 years working for Unit Process Company (now Bray) as a salesman, sales manager and general manager. What he liked best was being out in the field with his customers.



He married Darlene Dahl and they raised two children, Tamara Jones Hanigan and Gregory Owen Jones. They settled in Seattle's Eastside, last residing in Kirkland. John had been a charter member of the Bellevue Club and was a member of Bellevue First Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed supporting the University of Washington Huskies and the Seahawks.



He was a very handy man. He learned his "repair / creating" skills from his grandfather. He and Darlene remodeled several homes during their marriage. He enjoyed traveling, eating out, boating, learning new things and keeping up to date on what was going on in the world. He took pleasure in keeping his yard nice. He had a very strong work ethic.



He was predeceased by his parents and son, Gregory. He is survived by his wife, Darlene, his daughter, Tamara Jones Hanigan (William), grandson, Maxwell Jones Hanigan, sisters Cathy Burgess (Don) and Suzie Truglio (Joe). He also leaves behind brother-in-law, Charles Loren Dahl, II (Linda) and the following nieces and nephews; Charles Loren Dahl III, Travis Dahl (Katie), Mackenzie Dahl, Ted Truglio (Sarah), Jennifer Patrick (Shad), Hilary Storey (Ryan), Penny Manes (Edward), Jay Wilson (Rochelle) and 16 great nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held



on April 7th at 11: a.m. at the



Women's University Club



In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Bellevue First Presbyterian Church or Jubilee REACH.



Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting



www.BonneyWatson.com



The staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Jones family. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries