John William Henry Chellson
March 23, 1921 ~ February 4, 2020
Major JWH Chellson filed for a flight of final mission and departed February 4, 2020 at 12:53 pm, destination HOME.
Major Chellson loved his country and after years of bravery and devoted service in the United States Marine Corps, he was awarded the honorable Distinguished Flying Cross and the Presidential Gold Stars. Chellson was a member of the Marine Fighter Squadron 115 (VMF-115) and flew with his squadron under the command of Major Joe Foss. They became known as "Joe's Jokers" and made a large contribution to the war effort in the South Pacific, flying the magnificent Corsairs in the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign, Philippines Liberation, and Korean Recall.
After the war, JWH "Hank" Chellson met his partner for life, Lois Marion Hagstrom, and they married. Together they created a beautiful family, and through hard work and dedication, left a legacy of accomplishments. Hank and Lois's energy together was astounding. They had strong beliefs and were tolerant of other viewpoints. Hank so deeply loved Lois and his family.
Hank is survived by his wife, Lois Chellson, and his children - Mark Chellson (Mary Pat Chellson), Lindy Van Sickle (Barry Van Sickle), and Clifford Chellson.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020