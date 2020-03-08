|
John William "Bill" Koons
Our beloved father, grandpa and brother passed away on February 26, 2020 at 85 years old. He was the middle son of Frank and Sylvia Koons born on December 20, 1934 in Portland, Oregon.
Bill grew up in the Greenlake area of Seattle, Washington and attended Lincoln High School.
He attended the UW, CWU, and BYU, was a member of the Army Reserves and a driver for Metro Transit for 25 years.
Bill married Anne H. Jensen on November 4, 1961 and they spent 50 years together. He lived in the same house n Shoreline for 54 years and was the father of four daughters.
He will be remembered for many things, a few of which are his love, generosity, and care for his family, sense of humor, and lifelong friendships. We praise God that before he passed, Dad declared, "Jesus, my time is up."
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Anne (2011), his parents; Father Frank L. Koons and Sylvia Ernstrom, stepmother, Dorothy Koons, and brother Gene Koons.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law; Stacy Rainey (Chris), Tiffany Anderson( Tal), Melanie Johnson (Jeff) and Natalie Viveiros (Alex); his brother and sister-in-law, Jim Koons (Julie); sister-in-law, Kathleen Koons and his fourteen grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Read more of Bill's life story at www.asacredmoment.com/obituaries (on Tuesday)
A Celebration of Life will take place at North Creek Presbyterian Church, 621 164th St. SE, Mill Creek, WA 98012 on April 4, 2020 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's name to either: The Gary J. Johnson Lymphoma fund https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/
or towards The Kabubbu Parent's School in Uganda, East Africa by check to "North Creek Presbyterian Church".
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020