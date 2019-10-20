Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
John William Noel Obituary
John William Noel

Born October 10. 1954 in Seattle; passed away October 15, 2019 of heart failure.

Survived by Colleen, his loving wife of 42 years; his daughter, Katie; his brother, Steven Noel (Catherine); a large extended family and an abundance of friends.

The family would like to thank the UW-CICU for their exceptional care and dedication.

John will be remembered for the strength of his love for life, God and family.

Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:30 AM followed by

A Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM

Thursday, October 24th BOTH at

Our Lady of the Lake Church

8900 35th Ave NE, Seattle 98115

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019
