John William Noel
Born October 10. 1954 in Seattle; passed away October 15, 2019 of heart failure.
Survived by Colleen, his loving wife of 42 years; his daughter, Katie; his brother, Steven Noel (Catherine); a large extended family and an abundance of friends.
The family would like to thank the UW-CICU for their exceptional care and dedication.
John will be remembered for the strength of his love for life, God and family.
Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:30 AM followed by
A Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM
Thursday, October 24th BOTH at
Our Lady of the Lake Church
8900 35th Ave NE, Seattle 98115
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019