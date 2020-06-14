John William Shape
In Loving Memory of John W. Shape, 88. John passed away peacefully in his sleep of natural causes at iCare Family Home in Auburn on June 1, 2020.
John was born on December 15, 1931 to John M. Shape (1906-1952) and Esther Everson Shape Firch (1909-1996). John was the oldest of three siblings, Ralph (1935-2015) and Ann, born in 1939. John often recalled his dad driving him up to the Pilchuck area to camp with his buddies.
John was a 1949 graduate of Franklin High School (Seattle). After high school, John enlisted in the Marine Corp and proudly served for six years.
John met Donna Walsh, the love of his life, at Lincoln Park during a Cascade Treasure Club "Moonlight Hunt." They married on May 4, 1974.John and Donna had a ball raising Connie. John enjoyed camping trips to Pacific Beach and the Oregon Coast, and travelling to Hawaii.
John enjoyed his work at Crescent Foods in Seattle from 1952 until he retired in 1993. John worked in the warehouse during his long tenure.
John's passion was his life with Donna. They enjoyed rock hunting and metal detecting. John was a life-member of four decades in the Cascade Treasure Club and the Pilchuck Treasure Club. John's also enjoyed bowling and stamp collecting. Truly being "Grandpa" to Ryan and Justin on a daily basis became a cherished activity to him and for them.
John is survived by his wife Donna, sister Ann Morrison, sister-in-law Judie Shape, daughter Connie, 2 grandsons (Ryan) (Justin), and great granddaughter (Mylee).
John will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in Auburn. A larger memorial service will be scheduled at Mountain View when restrictions allow. Please make donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation at MichaelJFox.org in lieu of flowers.
Please sign John's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
In Loving Memory of John W. Shape, 88. John passed away peacefully in his sleep of natural causes at iCare Family Home in Auburn on June 1, 2020.
John was born on December 15, 1931 to John M. Shape (1906-1952) and Esther Everson Shape Firch (1909-1996). John was the oldest of three siblings, Ralph (1935-2015) and Ann, born in 1939. John often recalled his dad driving him up to the Pilchuck area to camp with his buddies.
John was a 1949 graduate of Franklin High School (Seattle). After high school, John enlisted in the Marine Corp and proudly served for six years.
John met Donna Walsh, the love of his life, at Lincoln Park during a Cascade Treasure Club "Moonlight Hunt." They married on May 4, 1974.John and Donna had a ball raising Connie. John enjoyed camping trips to Pacific Beach and the Oregon Coast, and travelling to Hawaii.
John enjoyed his work at Crescent Foods in Seattle from 1952 until he retired in 1993. John worked in the warehouse during his long tenure.
John's passion was his life with Donna. They enjoyed rock hunting and metal detecting. John was a life-member of four decades in the Cascade Treasure Club and the Pilchuck Treasure Club. John's also enjoyed bowling and stamp collecting. Truly being "Grandpa" to Ryan and Justin on a daily basis became a cherished activity to him and for them.
John is survived by his wife Donna, sister Ann Morrison, sister-in-law Judie Shape, daughter Connie, 2 grandsons (Ryan) (Justin), and great granddaughter (Mylee).
John will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in Auburn. A larger memorial service will be scheduled at Mountain View when restrictions allow. Please make donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation at MichaelJFox.org in lieu of flowers.
Please sign John's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.