|
|
John William Simpson, Jr.
John W. Simpson, 92, died peacefully March 20, 2020 in the company of his partner Rita Pelley.
The son of John William and Mary Simpson, John Jr. was born in Weymouth, MA February 15, 1928; the oldest of six children. Drafted out of high school, he served the US Army Air Corps in the occupation of Japan as gunnery technician in a fighter squadron. Upon his discharge, he came to Chicago, IL. He worked as a machinist for Continental Can, and the Nabisco Company. In 1966 he moved the family to Seattle, WA after taking a job with Boeing.
He is preceded in death by his three brothers and one sister. In addition, the love of his life and spouse of 51 years, Jean Marie Dupre, died April 18, 2005. He is survived by his children John Allan, Jeffrey William, and Joanne Marie, their spouses Jane, Mary, and Brent; plus six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
John and Jean will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery at a date to be determined. Peace to their memory.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020