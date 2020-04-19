|
|
John Yeeles
On Tuesday April 7, 2020, John Yeeles passed away at the age of 81 due to complications of the Covid-19 virus. John was born October 7, 1938 in Newcastle-On-Tyne, England to Jack and Mary Yeeles. His childhood and school years were spent in Blackpool, England playing football (soccer), train spotting and living with war time blackouts and rationing.
John knew from an early age that he wanted to work in aircraft design and began his apprenticeship at age 17 with Hawker Aircraft and then the de Havilland Aircraft Co. John became an Aeronautical Engineer in 1961. While with de Havilland John met Jenny in London, where she worked as a nurse, and they married in 1964.
John was recruited by the Boeing Company and the family moved to Seattle in 1966. His crowning achievement during a long career with Boeing was being one of the chief engineers of the 777 airplane.
John never shied away from a challenge, whether it was racing cars, building his own house, working "day shift" on his son's experimental airplane build, or traveling the world. After retirement he and Jenny spent many happy "second summers" in her home country of New Zealand.
John is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jenny; sons Chris (Lisa), Peter, Andrew (Liezel) and grandchildren Jay, Jasmine, Jem and Samantha. He is further survived by sister Pauline Jowett of Blackpool, England and a host of loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and long time friends from around the world. John's kindness, generosity, and humility will live on in our hearts - perfectly summed up by something he said to Jenny a few years ago: "I have no regrets, I have had a wonderful life."
Rest in peace Dear Man.
There will be a private graveside burial for family members when virus restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Providence Hospice at
https://give.providence.org/wa/hospiceseattle
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020