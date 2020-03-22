|
Johna (Jo) Ferguson
February 23, 1930 - March 17, 2020
Jo Ferguson, 90, of Seattle, WA passed away on March 17, 2020. Jo, always the independent spirit and organized to the end, wrote her own obituary.
"Jo Ferguson Zhou was born in Tacoma, WA in 1930 where she resided with her parents, Dr. and Mrs. John F. Steele. She graduated from Stadium High School and then from the University of Washington where she was a member of Kappa Gamma Sorority. She and her former husband, Neal, raised three boys who survive her; Chad of Corpus Christi, Quinn (Deborah) of Seattle and Rob (Kia) of Bainbridge Island, and also 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Jo will be remembered by many from "That Shop", which she managed for 12 years on Capitol Hill. She will also be remembered for her love of China and her 2 bike tours through that country, the first such tours by American women. She moved to Beijing in 1986 to become an English teacher and then stayed on and taught at many different Chinese universities for several years. She is survived by her husband, Huiman Zhou, whom she married in 1998. After their marriage they spent their time between Seattle and Qingdao, China where they maintained their homes.
At Jo's request there will be no service. Thoughts of her are enough". The family will gather to remember Jo later this summer at her beloved Oyster Bay.
Jo enjoyed living the past several years at Bayview on Queen Anne where she participated in many activities, one of which was sky diving to celebrate her 90th birthday. Jo formed many lasting friendships at Bayview for which her family will always be grateful.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Jo's memory to the Bayview Manor Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020