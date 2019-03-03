Johnny W. McGowan



Johnny W. McGowan passed away unexpectedly, February 25, 2019 in Everett, WA.



Born in Anaheim, CA, November 13, 1959; Johnny was raised loving the great outdoors and along with sisters, brother and mother had many fun trips to Disneyland, camping, hiking and spending time at the beach.



After earning his Associate's Degree through Olympic Technical Community College, he began his career in the Information Systems field. He was a Development Systems Analyst with 25 years at Expeditors International where he will be greatly missed by his work family and many friends.



He always hoped he and Marina would continue their love of the outdoors through sailing on their own boat to distant shores.



He is survived by his wife, Marina of 38 wonderful years and his daughter, Samantha his pride and joy. Johnny also leaves behind, his mother, Barbara (Al) Knopik, his father, Roger (Sharon) Anglin, his sister, Jeannette (Dave) DeMint, his sister, Tracie (Steve) Burtchett, his sister, Terrie (David) Sundheim, his brother, Casey (Lindsey) Knopik, his mother-in-law, Patricia Cook, his brother-in-law, Phillip Cook, his brother-in-law, Dwayne (Bonnie) Cook, his sister-in-law, Leilani Schweitz and his brother-in-law, Brian (Brandi) Cook. Nieces and nephews will miss Johnny: Neil and Randy Schweitz, Mark and Justine Johnson, Cody Cook, Brittany, Bailey and Brooklyn DeMint, Amanda, Timothy and Paige Flotkoetter, Andrew and Tyler Door, Alexis Sundheim and Cassidy Knopik.



The funeral will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Vancouver Funeral Chapel in Vancouver, WA.



In lieu of flowers please make donations in honor of Johnny McGowan to the and/or . Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary