1/1
Jolene Clare Ferong
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jolene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jolene Clare Ferong

Jolene Clare Ferong (Schmolke) of Kent, WA passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. She was born July 1, 1957, daughter to Reinhard & Darlene Schmolke.

Her partner & soulmate, Paige Teichgrab of 32 years. They enjoyed spending time between their homes in WA & Tucson, AZ.

Jolene graduated from Kentridge High in 1975, was a dental assistant for Dr George Stephens and later worked for United Tile.

She loved spending time with her boys, Michael (Tracy), David (Amanda) and Brian. She was blessed with 7 grandchildren, Jesse, David, Lily, Riley, Hailey, Makenzie and Mason.

Also survived by her nieces, Brittany, Sydney and Kristen. Nephews, Gianni & Nic, sister, Debbie (Ed) Sblendorio and the entire Teichgrab Family.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Lanette.

Jo, you are forever in our hearts. A fighter to the very end and will be truly missed!

Please sign Jolene's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 26, 2020
JOLENE... we love you sweetheart and we will miss you deeply....until we see you again walking with Jesus in that great reunion with the Father...
Sharon Johnson
Family
July 26, 2020
Thinking about my family ...grief can be so hard, but keep the special memories close to your heart. I remember Jolene as always smiling and having such a welcoming hug. RIP cousin , until we meet again in heaven.
Kirsten Johnson
Family
July 26, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Our prayer for all of you is that you might find comfort in knowing she is no longer hurting and has been called home to share eternal life with our Heavenly Father. We know you will all miss her terribly, but hope your memories of her will warm your hearts, and the stories you share of your life with her will be her legacy that lives on. Hugs, love and prayers for all of you !!
Tammie Dahlquist
Friend
July 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always The very Best to you Jolene.. Whenever she saw Me I was here Uncle Don..She would come and look for Me. Just to say Hi Uncle Don. I remember when the song Jolene came out Grandpa Johnson would sing Jolene Jolene . this was at Seabeck..My Beautiful Niece RIP Love Always "Uncle Donnie"...
Donald Johnson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved