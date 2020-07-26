Jolene Clare Ferong
Jolene Clare Ferong (Schmolke) of Kent, WA passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. She was born July 1, 1957, daughter to Reinhard & Darlene Schmolke.
Her partner & soulmate, Paige Teichgrab of 32 years. They enjoyed spending time between their homes in WA & Tucson, AZ.
Jolene graduated from Kentridge High in 1975, was a dental assistant for Dr George Stephens and later worked for United Tile.
She loved spending time with her boys, Michael (Tracy), David (Amanda) and Brian. She was blessed with 7 grandchildren, Jesse, David, Lily, Riley, Hailey, Makenzie and Mason.
Also survived by her nieces, Brittany, Sydney and Kristen. Nephews, Gianni & Nic, sister, Debbie (Ed) Sblendorio and the entire Teichgrab Family.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Lanette.
Jo, you are forever in our hearts. A fighter to the very end and will be truly missed!
