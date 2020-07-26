We are so very sorry for your loss. Our prayer for all of you is that you might find comfort in knowing she is no longer hurting and has been called home to share eternal life with our Heavenly Father. We know you will all miss her terribly, but hope your memories of her will warm your hearts, and the stories you share of your life with her will be her legacy that lives on. Hugs, love and prayers for all of you !!

Tammie Dahlquist

Friend