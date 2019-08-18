Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Krueger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Andre Krueger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jon Andre Krueger Obituary
Jon Andre Krueger

February 1, 1950 ~ July 31, 2019

Jon passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 31, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with diabetes. Born February 1, 1950 to John and Lillian Krueger in Portland, Oregon, Jon earned a BA from Portland State University and was a successful accounting professional in Seattle up until his death. Jon was owner and captain of the Phyllis-Leigh sailboat & founder of the Jon Krueger's Fairly Honest Jazz Band. A musician since grade school, Jon loved Jazz and fishing and enjoyed many friends in the music and fishing communities. He is survived by brother Kirk, sister Karen, step daughter Leigh, step grandchildren Ava & Layne, sister in-law Carol, nieces Denise and Lea, nephew Eric, grandnephew Nick and grandniece Lauren.

A celebration of life is being organized to be held in the coming weeks.

Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting

www.BonneyWatson.com

The staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Krueger family.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.