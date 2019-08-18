|
Jon Andre Krueger
February 1, 1950 ~ July 31, 2019
Jon passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 31, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with diabetes. Born February 1, 1950 to John and Lillian Krueger in Portland, Oregon, Jon earned a BA from Portland State University and was a successful accounting professional in Seattle up until his death. Jon was owner and captain of the Phyllis-Leigh sailboat & founder of the Jon Krueger's Fairly Honest Jazz Band. A musician since grade school, Jon loved Jazz and fishing and enjoyed many friends in the music and fishing communities. He is survived by brother Kirk, sister Karen, step daughter Leigh, step grandchildren Ava & Layne, sister in-law Carol, nieces Denise and Lea, nephew Eric, grandnephew Nick and grandniece Lauren.
A celebration of life is being organized to be held in the coming weeks.
Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting
www.BonneyWatson.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019