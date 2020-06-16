Jonathan Henry Mark
Jonathan Henry Mark of Seattle, Washington died at home on June 1, 2020 after almost two years of living with glioblastoma. He was 56. Jonathan was born and raised in Cambridge, Massachusetts. His love of computer programming started in seventh grade when he and his friends taught themselves to code, and he often said that a true developer was someone who codes whether or not you pay them.
After graduating from Harvard University in 1986, he and his roommate drove across the country to work at Microsoft, which still had the feel of a startup. Jonathan worked as a Software Engineer and Development Lead at Microsoft for many years, and later transitioned to community activism and technical volunteer work for nonprofits.
Jonathan was incredibly smart, endlessly kind, and had an amazing ability to form community wherever he went. He lived by his convictions, and his concern about climate change led him to bicycle everywhere, avoid long showers, and avoid airplane travel except to visit family. Jonathan was a regular practitioner at the Seattle Insight Meditation Society and loved live music, bicycling, gardening, sailing, belt sushi, and espresso. He met his glioblastoma diagnosis and subsequent illness with curiosity, grace, bravery, acceptance, and gentle humor. His family and friends will remember him for his kindness, playfulness, generosity, and courage to pursue what he felt was right.
Jonathan is survived by his wife of 30 years, Donna Sakson, his daughter Irene Sakson, and his sister Jessica Mark Welch. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Joan Mark. Burial will be private and the family is planning to hold an online memorial on June 20, 2020. For information, please visit https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/jonathan-h-mark/3913.
Donations in Jonathan's memory can be made to Give Directly (https://www.givedirectly.org/).
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 16, 2020.