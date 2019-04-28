Jonathan Stewart Simon



April 19, 1952 ~ April 17, 2019



Jon was born to Charlotte and Allen Simon in Champaign, IL but spent his formative years in Brooklyn, NY. He received a BS from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, a JD from Seattle University Law School and passed the WA State Bar in 1990. He worked as a Software Engineer and IT Project Manager for U S WEST/Qwest Communications for over 25 years and retired in 2009. He will be remembered most for his courage, his kindness and his off-beat sense of humor. Jon leaves behind his mother Charlotte Loeb Simon, his sister Laurie Simon, his nephew Lucas Simon Sconzo, and his soul's companion Cindy Pickreign.



While we will miss him terribly, we also rejoice that he is finally at peace and free from the anxieties and afflictions of this world.



