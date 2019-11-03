|
Jonathan Wayne Jessen
Jonathan Wayne Jessen died at Bothell Health Care on October 18, 2019 at age 92 years. He was born in Harlem, MT to Leonard and Gertrude Jessen on June 7, 1927. Jonathan went by the name Wayne and was known to his immediate family as "Binky." He grew up in Seattle and attended Lincoln H.S. where he excelled in football and golf for the Lynx. Upon graduating in 1945 he enlisted in the Navy just as World War II was ending. After his return he attended Washington State College and played football for the Cougars.
He moved to Kirkland in 1956 and went on to establish a family and successfully run Overlake Oil, the family business until 1995. There he was involved in the local community as a member of the Kirkland Park Board in the early 1970s and was instrumental in guiding Kirkland's early waterfront redevelopment plan and parks growth strategy. He also served as president of the Kirkland Hospital Board right before it transitioned to the founding of Evergreen Hospital.
Wayne loved his family and was very proud of his daughter Joni and son Jim. He also was an avid golfer who enjoyed playing golf at his beloved Sahalee Country Club with family and friends throughout his life. He will be remembered as a wonderfully kind man who was admired and respected by all who knew him.
He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Janice (2005), and his daughter, Joni Merrill (2009). He is survived by his son James Jessen of Kirkland and four grandchildren, Ryan Merrill, Ashley Francis, Anna Jessen, Eric Jessen, and great- granddaughter Emmie Merrill.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Merrill Gardens,
14 Main Street South, Kirkland.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019