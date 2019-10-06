|
Jordan D.W. Stoneman
April 5, 1986 - September 26, 2019
The music has stopped, but the memories linger on. Loving and loved husband of Madison, devoted Daddy to Charlotte 4 1/2, Graham 2 1/2, and Jack 9 months. Beloved son of John and Debra and brother of Jentry, Jessica, Jana and Penny's Uncle. Much loved and missed by extended family, a multitude of friends, and an infinite number of fans and admirers of his remarkable talents. After his family, music was at the core of Jordan's very soul. Performing, teaching, sharing that devotion and talent were his gifts to our world. The final curtain has dropped, the final hug has been shared, but our hearts will always cherish the special part he played in our lives. A gathering of those who loved Jordan will be held Monday, October 7, at 2 p.m. at The Cove - 1500 SW Shorebrook Drive, Normandy Park. Donations to Seattle Music Partners, 1425 Broadway, #508, Seattle, WA 98122 are appreciated.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019