Jose Doquilo, Jr.
Born March 14, 1958 in Santa Maria, Ilocos Sur, Philippines; died May 10, 2019 at his home in Lake Forest Park in the presence of his family.
Survived by Mary, his loving wife of 29 years; his sons, Michael and Scott; his mother, Leonila Umipig; and brother, Jesse (Laura Zeck).
Preceded in death in 2009 by his father, Jose Ballesteros Doquilo.
Funeral Mass will be held
Saturday, May 25th at 11:00 AM at
St. Joseph Catholic Church
732 18th Ave E, Seattle 98112
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019