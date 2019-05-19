Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Doquilo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Doquilo Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jose Doquilo Jr. Obituary
Jose Doquilo, Jr.

Born March 14, 1958 in Santa Maria, Ilocos Sur, Philippines; died May 10, 2019 at his home in Lake Forest Park in the presence of his family.

Survived by Mary, his loving wife of 29 years; his sons, Michael and Scott; his mother, Leonila Umipig; and brother, Jesse (Laura Zeck).

Preceded in death in 2009 by his father, Jose Ballesteros Doquilo.

Funeral Mass will be held

Saturday, May 25th at 11:00 AM at

St. Joseph Catholic Church

732 18th Ave E, Seattle 98112

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now