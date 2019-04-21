Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Macri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Captain Joseph A. Macri U.S. Coast Guard Retired

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Captain Joseph A. Macri U.S. Coast Guard Retired Obituary
Captain Joseph A. Macri

U.S .Coast Guard retired

Born in Greenwich, CT on 25 August 1924. Died on April 10, 2019 of natural causes. He was preceded in death by his wife Marie. He is survived by sons, Joseph (Chris), Michael (Jan); daughters, Susan Tucker, Catherine Fleming (David), Theresa Fusetti (Ron) and their families. Captain Macri was a parishioner of St. Louise Roman Catholic Church and was a former commissioner of the Washington State Board of Pilotage Commission. He also served on the Puget Sound Marine Advisory Association and was a member of the King's Point Alumni Association. He is a graduate of Port Chester NY High School and the United States Merchant Marine Academy. In World War II he served in the Merchant Marine followed by service in the US Navy and 26 years in the US Coast Guard.

A memorial service will be held at

St. Louise Church in Bellevue WA

at 11:00am on April 26, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: http://www.alsa.org/

Friends are invited to view photos, get directions, and share memories in the family's online guest book at www.FLINTOFTS.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now