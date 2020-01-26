|
|
Joseph A. Park
Born December 24, 1911
Died December 24, 2019
Joe was born in Grandview, Washington to WJ Park and Mary Starrett. 108 years ago. He grew up in Grandview and Tacoma, graduating from Lincoln HIgh School in Tacoma. He married Frances Glenn in 1935, the marriage lasting until Frances death in 2010, a total of 75 years.
They lived in Yakima, Bainbridge Island and retired to Anacortes. In Anacortes Joe was active in the Skyline community. As a building contractor he has left a legacy of many buildings such as houses, schools and industrial buildings. He also was involved as a developer (Driftwood Key) owned a ready mix concrete plant and built 4 pulp mills.
He loved flying and had his pilot license since 1932. He also loved power boating becoming commander of Meydenbauer Bay Yacht Club and President of the International Power Boat Association (IPBA).
He is survived by daughter Kathryn, sons Joseph W.,Michael
and William J.; Nine grand-children, 18 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
An online message for Joe can
be left at www.keithandkeith.com
or www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020