Joseph Anthony Barreca
The family of Joseph A. Barreca wish to announce his passing on November 15, 2019.
A Service and Reception to celebrate his life will be held at
12:15 pm on December 6, 2019, at
St Francis of Assisi parish, 15226 - 21st Ave SW, Burien, Washington. Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery
37600 Pacific Highway S., Federal Way, WA 98003 will precede the service at 10:00 am.
Joseph A. Barreca was born on June 11, 1922 in St Louis, Missouri. He was the first of seven children born to Italian immigrant parents, Tony Barreca and Rose Venturella. During World War II, Staff Sergeant Joe Barreca was stationed in India, China, and the Marshall Islands and worked on radar equipment.
After he was discharged he married Evelyn Jane Jones, a Coast Guard SPAR and Oregon native he met in Florida. They briefly attended Univ. of Missouri in Columbus but soon moved to Seattle, Washington to attend college under the G.I. Bill. Joseph earned his Law Degree at U.W. As an attorney, he specialized in bankruptcy law and was instrumental in the organization of the National Association of Chapter 13 Trustees. He served as a trustee in bankruptcy from 1954 until 1975. His private law practice continued for another twenty years.
Joseph was very involved in parish activities, in Toastmasters, in Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship among many other interests. He is survived by his sister Mary Jo Rumball-Petre of Simi Valley, California and his seven children: Joe Jr. (Cheryl), John (Marilyn), Jeff (Kathy Kroening), Anita (Roger Ellison), Marc (Nancy Craver), Jeannette (Bill Yake), and Rosalie (Tom Howarth), his six grandchildren: Bina (Joe Brock), April (Tony Houston),Emily Barreca, Nick Barreca, Bjorn Ellison (Ethel), Matthew Yake (Liza), nine great-grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Memories can be shared the on Forest Lawn Funeral Home website https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/seattle-wa/joseph-barreca-8933211
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019